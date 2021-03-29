Azamati Shatters National Record… Picks Tokyo 2020 Ticket

Benjamin Azamati

The short distance runner, Benjamin Azamati, on Friday shattered Leo Myles-Mills’ national 100m record.

The sprinter, a product of Presbyterian Boys School (PRESEC) and the University of Ghana, clocked 9.97sec (1.5 m/s) at Texas Relays, Austin USA.

His feat, better than the Olympics required time of 10.05secs, qualifies him for the 2020 Olympic Games slated for Tokyo this year.

The Western Texas runner enters Ghana’s athletics annals as the first man to break 10secs this season (legal conditions).

It has emerged that Myles-Mills has commended the young man highly for his stellar performance, breaking a national record set in June 1999.

He joins past fine runners like Aziz Zakari, Erick Nkansah, Emmanuel ‘Koora’ Tuffuor and Ernest Obeng as one of the country’s finest sprinters.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Yusif Mustapha has congratulated the Akim Oda native on his qualification to represent Ghana at the forthcoming Olympics.

At his vetting recently, the minister touched on his quest to revive athletics in the country’s schools.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum