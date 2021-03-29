Nana Consoles Apam Victims’ Families

President Akufo-Addo has consoled the families of the teenagers who drowned in Apam in the Central Region early this month.

Painful as the ordeal was, he thinks it is time to let go and forge ahead for the future.

This was when the representatives of the families who lost their children in the tragedy that occurred at Apam in the Central Region on March 7, 2021 called on him to thank him for the assistance he gave them in those trying times.

This was after government gave each of the bereaved families an amount of GH¢10,000 each and GH¢5,000 to the families of the two children who survived.

In all, 13 people aged between 13 and 17, which included two females, drowned at the Apam landing beach on March 7.

Their bodies were retrieved from the shores of Gomoa Abrekum, Gomoa Mankoadze and Apam.

Speaking at a meeting with the families at the Jubilee House in Accra last Friday, President Akufo-Addo said, “I know the death of your children will continue to be a source of grief to you and the rest of your families. However, it is evident that the whole nation is grieving with you. Everything I have done since this tragedy struck has been done on behalf of the entire nation and not in my personal capacity as President.”

On her part, leader of the bereaved families and Queen-mother of the Akyempem Traditional Council, Obaatanpa Ama Duah, expressed profound appreciation to the President and the government and people of Ghana for the support and show of love throughout their period of grieve.

“Since this tragedy occurred, you have supported us every step of the way. You held us together. We therefore wish to convey our deep appreciation to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan; Minister for Fisheries and Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson and the entire government,” Obaatanpa Ama Duah said.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent