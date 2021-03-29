Five Ghanaian Artistes Nominated For 39th IRAWMA Awards

Sarkodie

Five celebrated Ghanaian artistes – Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kwame Yeboah and DJ Switch, have been nominated in this year’s edition of the annual International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The theme for this year’s IRAWMA awards, which is the 39th edition, and will be hosted by Jamaica on Sunday, May 2, 2021, is “Reggae & World Music Still Rise.”

Shatta Wale was nominated for the ‘Best African Dancehall Entertainer’ and the ‘Best Visual Entertainer’ while Stonebwoy and Sarkodie were nominated for the ‘Best Dancehall Entertainer’ and the ‘Best Virtual Concert of the Year’ categories respectively.

Also nominated are; Ghana’s youngest disc jockey, DJ Switch, for the ‘Best Young Entertainer’, and Kwame Yeboah for the ‘Best Instrumentalist’ categories.

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid received nominations in the ‘Best Afrobeat Entertainer’ category and will compete with Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) and Master KG (South Africa).

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, won the ‘Best African Reggae/Dancehall Entertainer’ award at the 38th International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held last year at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica, with no public audience.

Winners and special awardees of the night were announced via television, social media and radio broadcast on major channels in Jamaica and on the official handles of the awards.

The ‘Kpo Keke’ hitmaker beat the likes of Shatta Wale, Episode, Patoranking and Burna Boy to win the award.

Stonebwoy was honoured for his contributions and accomplishment to the reggae/dancehall genre.

At the event, Tamale-based hiplife/dancehall act, Fancy Gadam and DJ Switch were also honoured.

The International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), established in 1982, acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artistes, including songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians.

By George Clifford Owusu