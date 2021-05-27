Azumah, Appiah Cover EMY Magazine

The two sporting greats with some dignitaries at the launch

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson and former Blacks Stars captain Stephen Appiah have featured on the cover of EMY Africa Magazine, 2021.

The EMY Africa Magazine features the May /June interview with Appiah and Azumah dubbed the ‘Game Changers’.

The Game Changers zooms in on some of the influential sports personalities who have significantly changed the narratives and those who have contributed immensely to the development of sports in Ghana and Africa.

The personalities include Vida Anim, Yaw Sakyi, Juliet Bawuah, Akwasi Frimpong, among others.

The Game Changers edition also features Dave Acheampong, Africa’s U-9 Chess champion, and Nii Quaye Brown, Ghana’s visually impaired judoka champion.

Africa’s record holder and fastest T54 wheelchair sprinter in the world, Botsyo Nkegbe, also shares his passionate story on how he wants to use his talent to change the perception that Ghanaians have of people living with disability.

The magazine was launched on May 21 at the Silver Star Auto Limited (Mercedes Benz) showroom at Airport City, Accra, as part of the release and promotional activities of the magazine.

It was attended by the cover personalities (Appiah and Azumah) as well as all the other featured sports personalities.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke