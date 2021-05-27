MP Donates Computers to K’dua Schools

Michael Baafi presenting the laptops

THE Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has donated 51 computers and learning materials to three basic schools in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

The beneficiary schools are Agavenya R/C Junior High School (JHS), Koforidua M/A Basic School, and AME Zion Basic School at Anlo Town.

The donation was done in partnership with Messrs Richard Wadie and Deborah Aka Dabo, to ensure that every teacher in the municipality gets a computer as part of the MP’s initiative dubbed “One Teacher One Laptop” project.

Mr. Baafi, who is the Deputy Minister-designate for Trade, said they want to boost the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“The greatest asset of every nation hinges exclusively on investment in human capital. In my quest to build human capital through quality education, I am donating the computers and learning materials worth over GH¢30,000, through my NGO Adwoa Akyamaa Foundation, to the three basic schools in my municipality.

“Additionally, vacation classes will also be organised for the JHS students. These are expected to address the poor academic performance of students in New Juaben South Municipality,” he noted.

The New Juaben South Municipal Director of Education, Victor Degraft Etsison, thanked the MP for his efforts and said the computers had come at the right time.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua