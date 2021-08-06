Bagbin Escapes Death, Motor Rider Killed

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has been involved in an accident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 6 on his way to Kumasi.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 9am at Juaso Water Works at the Asante Akyem South Municipality in the Ashanti Region off the Accra – Kumasi Highway when his dispatch rider, Chief Inspector Kaakyire Abednego who was clearing the way accidentally ran into a faulty truck on the highway.

The dispatch rider reportedly died instantly.

The deceased body has since been transferred from the Juaso Government Hospital to Accra.

The driver of the long vehicle with registration number GR 6397 X, Mustapha Azure, who’s truck caught the fire in the course of the accident confirmed on radio that upon seeing the convoy he decided to pave the way for them to pass.

He added that, but unfortunately there was a private car on speed heading in his direction which knocked down the motor rider who fell under his vehicle.

BY Daniel Bampoe