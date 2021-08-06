LG unveils washing machines with ai technology

WORLD leading electronics brand, LG Electronics has introduced its new ThinQ washing machine which comes with a 6-motion direct drive (DD) technology that enhances all round cleaning and efficient washing performance.

The new direct drive technology ensures high-efficiency as it generates six unique motions while cutting energy costs and water consumption as compared to other conventional washing machines.

Different fabrics need different motions to remove the tough stains and at the same be gentle on the clothes.

The six motion wash features include scrubbing, rolling, stepping, swing, tumbling and filtration that removes the tough stains and reduces fabric damage.

The six motion direct drive technology also moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.

Depending on the cycle the consumer chooses, these motions range from extremely gentle, for delicate, to a more powerful cleaning for soiled items, making it simple to take better care of clothing.

This is made possible by the precision mechanics created by LG’s Inverter Direct Drive motor, which operates without belts or pulleys, delivering power directly from the motor to the drum.

The LG TrueSteam Technology also deeply penetrates fabrics to remove dirt and reduce wrinkles.

In addition, 6Motion technology works in conjunction with ColdWash which penetrates deep into fabrics using only cold water, to provide consumers with the same washing performance as washing in warm water while providing substantial energy savings.

EachMotion has its own character which deals with a group of fabrics. In scrubbing, it delivers an even wash where the combination of the scrub motion and the waved lifters create a figure-8 shape and a ‘trough’ of water.

The rolling feature gives powerful silent wash in which the laundry is rolled below the water level thereby creating more friction with the inner drum and is less damaging to clothes.

The action of rotating and stopping repeatedly minimizes creasing which is suitable to wash cotton, delicate, baby care and sanitary courses.

The swing washing motion is mainly used for delicate wares as the heart-shaped motion in the machines ensures that items are washed below the waterline.

The tumble feature offers extreme clean wash which gives a normal wash to clothes at standard turn washing machine motion without getting tangles during the washing process.

As the spin speed is low, they consume less power and save water which also provides delicate care for delicate fabrics like stockings, blouse, baby clothes, cotton etc.

LG’s 6-motion DD filtration makes the fabric detergent-free. A combination of spinning and spray from the water shower forms the filtration motion which soaks the laundry faster and more evenly.

The action of rotating and stopping repeatedly in the LG 6-motion washing machine prevents wrinkles.