LG stabilizer-free refrigerators hit market

To advance the functionality of today’s home appliances to a whole new level, world leading manufacturer, LG Electronics has introduced its new set of refrigerators that operate without a traditional stabilizer to regulate power.

The stabilize-free operation on LG refrigerators save users from spending extra money in buying separate stabilizers for their refrigerators.

This is as a result of the special type of compressors in the refrigerators which also protects the appliance from fluctuation.

The Compressor in LG Refrigerator has better energy efficiency ratio, consumes less power and can operate at voltages as low as 135V and as high as 290V while eliminating the need for a stabilizer.

The General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West African Operations, Brian Kang said “At LG, we understand that durability is just as important as strong performance. A large range of our products are backed by 10-year warranty on the Compressor, ensuring worry-free operation year after year.

“A close monitoring of day to day market activities on why consumers buy a particular refrigerator has shown that warranty period is a strong factor. Backed with 10-year warranty in linear compressor in its refrigerator segment, LG Electronics appears to have become the consumers delight in African market as a result of the durability of most of its products particularly the refrigerator that comes in various forms like side-by-side, door-in-door, top freezer refrigerator just to mention a few”.

The LG chest freezer comes with a 10-year warranty on its compressor as well. One of its unique feature is the blast freezing which provides a 30% faster freezing speed and enables even and fast circulation of cool air inside the freezer due to the in-built fan.

In this line, refrigerators with InstaView Door-In-Door technology have an additional door with a glass that when knocked twice allows user to see inside of the refrigerator.

With this, users can can easily and quickly access food without opening the door thereby reducing the loss of cold air from the device and promoting its good performance.

Its integrated four liter water tank also allows users to get fresh water and is a compatible addition to every kitchen.

For LG InstaView refrigerators, no plumbing needed; ultimate convenience and ease of use; no need to change filters; less hassle and cost than plumbed refrigerators. Users can also position it anywhere to suit their kitchen and lifestyle as they can easily take the appliance with them whenever they move.

“The key is to spend the least amount of resources to obtain the same benefits, without neglecting the quality of life of people”, said Mr. Kang.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio