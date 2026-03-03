Banks Post GH¢15bn Profit In 2025

Dr. Johnson Asiama

Banks recorded a total profit of GH¢15 billion in 2025, up from GH¢10.4 billion in 2024, representing a robust 43.5% growth, according to the latest Banking Sector Developments Report.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose by 38.4% in December 2025, compared with a 24.4% growth recorded in December 2024, underscoring sustained profitability momentum within the sector.

The report indicated that, aside from “other income,” which posted stronger growth in 2025 relative to 2024, most income lines expanded at a slower pace compared to the previous year.

Growth in net interest income moderated to 16.4% in 2025 from 18.0% in 2024. This slowdown reflected reduced growth in interest income, largely driven by declines in lending rates and rates on money market instruments during the review period.

Fees and commissions, however, recorded a 9.5% increase in 2025.

On the cost side, operating expenses grew by 14.0% in December 2025, significantly lower than the 22.0% growth recorded in 2024. The moderation was attributed to slower increases in staff costs and non-staff-related expenses.

The sector also benefited from a sharp decline in provisions. Depreciation, bad debt and impairment losses on financial assets contracted by 57.1% in December 2025, compared with an 11.7% contraction in December 2024.

As a result, key profitability indicators improved. Return on Assets (ROA) rose to 5.7% in December 2025 from 5.0% in December 2024. Return on Equity (ROE) remained stable at 30.8% over the comparative period.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah