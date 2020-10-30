Barca Plots Pep Return

Pep Guardiola

Victor Font has outlined his plans if he is to become Barcelona President, claiming he will look to bring back a host of legends like Pep Guardiola, who can build a very ‘competitive project’ to convince Lionel Messi to stay.

The Catalan businessman is the favourite to take over from the much-maligned Josep Bartomeu, who announced his resignation from the position two days ago.

Bartomeu, who also dropped the bombshell that he gave Barcelona’s approval to be part of a new European Super League before resigning, came under intense scrutiny after years of turbulence – culminating in a bitter row with Messi that nearly led to his departure in the summer transfer window.

And since, Font has spoken of his desire to reunite Guardiola, who has yet to commit his future to Manchester City with his deal running out in June, with Messi at the Nou Camp, while he hopes the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol will return.

Font told Sky Sports, “We are lucky at Barca that we inherited a style of play that Johann Cruyff instilled in the organization, not just in the first team but throughout the academy; and therefore most of the best professionals that know about this style are Barcelona fans.

“People like Guardiola, Xavi, Iniesta and Puyol, all these people do not work for Barca today. It does not make sense. We need to bring them back and give them the right responsibilities because not everyone is able to play any role outside of the pitch.

“By doing that we are sure we will have a very competitive project, which is the only thing Messi needs. He needs to be in a competitive project that aspires to win the next Champions League. That should be the objective of any Barca Board, right?

“We have an advantage with these legends. All of them love the club. It is not like Manchester United wanting to go after this type of talent.”