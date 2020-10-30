MASLOC Boss Exposes Mahama

Stephen Amoah (middle) addressing the media in Kumasi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of spreading “wicked lies” about the institution.

He said out of desperation to recapture political power, the former president, who is also the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), had alleged that MASLOC had distributed its procured buses to only chairmen of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), an allegation which he said is false.

According to the MASLOC CEO, another allegation by the former president that MASLOC had changed all registration numbers of the buses from 2016 to 2019 is also not true.

Setting the record straight at a press conference in Kumasi, the MASLOC CEO said the vehicles are 33-seater Isuzu buses, which were procured under the erstwhile Mahama administration, adding that the buses were inferior in quality and overly expensive on the market.

Mr. Amoah said MASLOC has documentary proof of how the buses were distributed, stressing that names of all beneficiaries would soon be published.

He said due to the buses’ inferior nature and their high cost, members of the public were not ready to buy them so the NPP administration wisely reduced the price by about 52 per cent to save the buses from getting damaged.

According to the MASLOC CEO, 83 out of the 100 buses were taken by the GPRTU, adding that other identifiably groups in the country, including MASLOC, also took the rest.

“Mr. Mahama’s wild claims that the NPP had distributed the said buses to only its party chairmen are wicked lies that should not come from a statesman of Mr. John Mahama’s caliber,” he indicated.

He said the decision to change the number plates of the buses from 2016 to 2019 was also solely taken by the GPRTU in order to help its members boost their operations.

The MASLOC CEO, therefore, called on Mr. Mahama to publicly apologise for misinforming the public

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi