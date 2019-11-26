Barclays Staff Rescues Nursing Mothers

Some officials of Barclays Ghana with the nursing mothers

EMPLOYEES OF Barclays Bank, which will soon be known as Absa, brought smiles on the faces of 10 nursing mothers by paying their medical bills at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

In addition, the nursing mothers received free medications and hampers. The initiative by the Barclays employees, who were born in June, was led by Antoinette Kwofie, Finance Director and William Easmon, People Function Director of the bank.

Ms Kwofie said as part of the bank’s employee volunteerism drive, the June-born employees made a commitment to put together their resources to support disadvantage parents to access quality health care for their babies.

“We believe in contributing positively to our society and impacting lives by helping members of the communities in which we operate to realize their possibilities. We therefore decided to support these needy nursing mothers and their premature babies in order to reduce their financial challenges in accessing quality healthcare,” Ms Kwofie noted.

Dr. Naa Djama Glover of the Child Healthcare Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, on behalf of the hospital and patients, expressed gratitude to the employees of Barclays for their support to the mothers.

“It’s a lot of help and support to the mothers. It’s really encouraging for them because every child deserves a chance at life.”

The presentation also coincided with the 2019 World Prematurity Day which is observed on November 17th each year, to raise awareness of pre-term birth related worldwide.

Approximately 15 million babies are born pre-term each year, representing about one in 10 of all babies born worldwide.