Bawumia Deserves Credit – Says Amma Busia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Amma Busia, has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia deserves big credit for the party’s victory in the 2020 general election.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, on December 9, 2020, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of the 2020 presidential election, after securing 51.59% of the total valid votes cast.

Madam Amma Busia stated that the NPP needed to show gratitude to the Vice President and his wife, Samira Bawumia for their significant contributions that delivered victory to the party.

Speaking on Asaase Radio last Sunday night, she said the couple deserves praises for increasing the fortunes of the NPP, particularly in the five regions of the north, adding: “You see, I think a lot of credit should go to Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia. He worked very hard.”

“And before the elections, he visited me and said ‘mummy when the resource comes, I know we will make inroads’,” Madam Busia indicated.

She told the host, Nana Yaa Mensah that Dr. Bawumia appeals to both young and the old and is liked by many, “and so the north shot in our favour. I think we should give thanks and credit to Bawumia for the work he did there, people may not agree with me but that is my personal opinion.”

According to her, what the NPP ought to do is to forge a strong relation with the government for mutual benefit, asserting that “the party should always be at the background, but the party should be a springboard for the candidate to sleep on it, jumping up and down.”

“So we should try and build that relationship between the party and the government, so that the party knows what is going on and the government will also think and know that it is the party that brought it here,” she intimated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu