Bawumia Is A Fine Gentleman – Sunyani Traditional Council

Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, has praised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s attitude and demeanor in carrying out his national and personal duties.

Dr. Bawumia, in his opinion, is a “fine gentleman” who deserves all of the plaudits he continues to earn.

Nana Sarbeng II praised the Vice President as he, on behalf of the Sunyani Traditional Council, welcomed Dr. Bawumia to activities marking the one-week observance of the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Although the Council has not officially informed the Government of the Omanhene’s death and funeral arrangements, Nana Sarbeng remarked that Dr. Bawumia had made a point of calling on the chiefs to express his condolence to them.

Dr. Bawumia is in the Bono Region as part of his nationwide engagement with NPP delegates ahead of the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

“Since I have known Dr. Bawumia, I have never seen him insult or attack anyone. I have never seen him even angry. He is a fine, fine gentleman, and I strongly hope that his prayers and wishes will be granted,” he added.

The queen mother, Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, and other Sunyani Traditional Council members praised the government for the ongoing developments in the area, and urged Dr. Bawumia to remain focused and assist the government in fulfilling the promises given to Ghanaians.

Vice President Bawumia was accompanied by Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, MP for Sunyani West and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations; Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister for Health and MP for Dormaa Central; Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, government officials and other party members.

The late Nana Nkrawiri II, who ascended the throne on March 17, 1980, was born on May 31, 1946 and passed on to glory aged 76 in July 2022.

