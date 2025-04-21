Bawumia Mourns Late Pope Francis

Ghana’s Former Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his profound sorrow following the passing of Pope Francis, who was declared dead on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia paid tribute to Pope Francis for his unwavering commitment to peace and compassion, which significantly contributed to global harmony.

“It is with deep grief that I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. The late Pope was a man of steadfast peace and compassion. He lived a life of inclusiveness and humility, admired by many around the world,” the post read.

Dr. Bawumia reflected on his visit with Pope Francis last year, stating, “When I visited him a year ago, he left a remarkable impression on me as someone whose true essence and outlook on life was to live purely and rightly.”

“I join the Catholic community in Ghana and worldwide in mourning this tremendous loss. Please accept my most sincere condolences. May his legacy inspire us as we continue to pursue our individual mandates on earth,” he added.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke