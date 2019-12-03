Bawumia Opens Agric-Fair Ahead of 35th Farmers Day Celebration in Ho



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has officially launched the 35th National Farmers Day Celebration in Ho, the Volta regional capital.

The launch also opened a week-long agricultural fair as part of activities marking the 2019 Farmers Day Celebration to be climaxed on Friday, December 6, 2019 by President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on the theme: “Enhancing Small Scale Agriculture Towards Agribusiness Development,” the Vice President was worried that despite the huge gains made under the various agriculture modules, especially Planting for Food and Jobs, many eligible Ghanaians are not taking advantage of the opportunity. Nonetheless he was excited that agriculture is improving with many younger people venturing into the sector which used to be unattractive in the past.

He assured that the Akufo-Addo administration will not be complacent, but instead focus on its plan to transform and modernise the sector by investing more to increase supply of seeds, fertilisers, faming implements and recruitment of Agriculture Extension Officers.

A lot will continue to be done through the construction and rehabilitation of dams like is being done at Pawlugu and the many One District One Dam projects in the northern regions, warehouse and feeder roads across the country and the establishment of the Commodity Ghana Exchange aimed at enhancing trading of Ghana’s agriculture produce, improving market access, increasing market efficiency and lowering transaction cost.

Huge investments are also being made in the fissures sector to ensure some successes are chalked there too. It is for this reason that work has begun on 10 fish landing sites along Ghana’s coast and a Harbour at James Town.

6,500 Outboard Motors will soon be distributed to fishers next month, he announced.

The Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto reiterated the Vice President’s call that players in the agriculture sector should embrace technology and innovations that will multiple their production and income in many folds.

He assured them of the Ministry’s support in that regard and stressed that a lot will be done to improve training, awareness and marketing to consolidate the investments made into the sector.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said Agriculture with a vibrant private sector involvement is key in turning Ghana into an industrial and economic giant, hence the reason government continues to create a conducive environment for private sector to lead the way.

He therefore encouraged all investors, both local and foreign to frequent the Ministry for Food and Agriculture for assistance on how to access support from government and participate in the flagship programs.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa encouraged citizens to come out in their numbers to support the Agric-Fair and all activities lined up for the week-long celebration.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)