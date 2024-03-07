Bawumia Reacts To John Kumah’s Death

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed deep sorrow following the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

In a statement released today, Dr. Bawumia referred to the late Ejisu lawmaker as “a truly committed member of our administration and party who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavors.”

The Vice President concluded his tribute with a heartfelt message, saying, “Rest well John.” Kumah’s untimely death has left a void in the government and the party, with many mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant.

Kumah’s significant contributions to national development were noted, particularly during his tenure as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). His exemplary leadership at NEIP paved the way for his subsequent appointment as Deputy Minister for Finance, where he combined expertise, compassion, and empathy in advancing the country’s economic agenda and ensuring inclusive progress for all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi