NPP Mourns Loss Of John Kumah, Flags Fly At Half-Mast In Honour

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in deep mourning following the tragic passing of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejisu Constituency.

The nation was shaken by the news of Kumah’s untimely death on March 7, 2024, prompting profound sorrow within the political fraternity and beyond.

Mr Kumah’s political journey was marked by early signs of leadership, with his election as School Prefect at Opoku Ware School in his teenage years.

His vibrant activism and unwavering commitment to the NPP were evident in his pivotal role in establishing the Young Patriots, a youth group that fervently advocated for the Party’s principles from 2009 to 2016.

Acknowledging his business acumen and entrepreneurial prowess, Hon. Kumah was appointed as the pioneering Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Programme (NEIP) during President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

His exceptional leadership at NEIP paved the way for his subsequent appointment as Deputy Minister for Finance in 2021, where he continued to contribute significantly until his sudden passing.

As the dedicated Representative for the Ejisu Constituency, Mr Kumah showcased a heartfelt commitment to addressing the needs of his constituents, earning him acclaim as the Party’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the area.

His legacy of hard work and dedication to national development resonates deeply within the NPP and Ghana as a whole.

The NPP, in recognition of Hon. Kumah’s invaluable contributions and in solemn remembrance of his service, extends heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, particularly his wife and children, as well as the people of Ejisu for their loss.

As a mark of respect for his memory and enduring legacy, the Party has directed that all NPP flags be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, emphasized Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah’s profound impact and legacy, urging all members of the Party to reflect on his dedication to the nation and the ideals of the NPP during this period of mourning.

The enduring memory of Hon. Kumah’s service and commitment to Ghana will continue to inspire and guide the NPP and the nation as a whole.

By Vincent Kubi