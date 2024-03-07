President Akufo-Addo Mourns The Passing Of John Kumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed profound sorrow over the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The devastating news of Kumah’s passing left the nation mourning the departure of a dedicated and dynamic public servant.

President Akufo-Addo reminisced about his close acquaintance with Kumah, dating back to their time together during his leadership in opposition and later as President of Ghana.

He highlighted Kumah’s remarkable qualities of warmth, humility, and genuine care for others, which endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Kumah’s enduring commitment to national service, relentless dedication to improving the lives of Ghanaians, and passionate advocacy for the people of Ejisu earned him respect and admiration across the political spectrum.

Kumah’s significant contributions to national development were noted, particularly during his tenure as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

His exemplary leadership at NEIP paved the way for his subsequent appointment as Deputy Minister for Finance, where he combined expertise, compassion, and empathy in advancing the country’s economic agenda and ensuring inclusive progress for all citizens.

President Akufo-Addo extended heartfelt condolences to Kumah’s wife, children, family, the New Patriotic Party in Ejisu, and the entire nation as they grapple with this profound loss. He acknowledged Kumah’s exceptional patriotism as a shining example to fellow Ghanaians.

In his tribute, President Akufo-Addo prayed for divine solace for Kumah’s loved ones and for his soul to find eternal peace and comfort in the embrace of the Almighty until the promised day of reunion in the hereafter.

The nation joins President Akufo-Addo in mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant and fervent advocate for Ghana’s progress, as Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah’s legacy of service and compassion continues to inspire all those who knew him.

By Vincent Kubi