Parliament Suspends Sitting Over John Kumah’s Death

The Parliament of Ghana has adjourned its sitting today to Friday, March 8, following the untimely death of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah.

Reports indicate that the 45-year-old MP, who also served as the Deputy Finance Minister, succumbed to a brief illness, according to sources close to the family.

The news of John Kumah’s passing has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of his colleague from Ejisu.

Ato Forson vowed to release a comprehensive statement following today’s meeting as a tribute to the late MP.

John Kumah, survived by his wife and six children, was a well-respected figure in the community and was known for his integrity, commitment to job creation, and his ability to inspire hope for a brighter future among both the young and old.

Popularly known as Lawyer John Kumah, he was the Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a prominent building and construction firm undertaking projects across Ghana.

He later ventured into law, founding the Aduaprokye Chambers and serving as its Managing Partner before assuming the role of CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

During his tenure at NEIP, John Kumah oversaw the successful training of 45,000 start-ups under the Presidential Business Support Programme, providing vital support to 10,000 beneficiaries that resulted in the creation of numerous job opportunities for the country’s youth.

His leadership and dedication to job creation earned him recognition, with accolades such as the Most Efficient, Prominent Government Appointee in 2018 and inclusion in President Akufo-Addo’s list of the top 20 Most Humble and Respectful Appointees in 2019.

John Kumah’s active involvement in politics dated back to 1992, where he dedicated his efforts to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), serving in various capacities including as a key member of the Communication Team and as a founding member of the Young Patriots, a youth political activist group within the NPP.

In his commitment to his constituents in Ejisu, John Kumah secured significant funding for the implementation of infrastructure projects and initiatives aimed at creating job opportunities, leaving a lasting impact on the community he served.

The loss of John Kumah has not only left a void in Ghana’s political arena but has also mourned the passing of a dedicated public servant, visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for job creation and youth empowerment.

By Vincent Kubi