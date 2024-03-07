Military Officer Dies At Independence Parade In Koforidua

Tragedy struck at the 67th Independence anniversary celebration in Koforidua, Eastern Region, as a military officer from the Ghana Air Force tragically passed away after collapsing during the event on Wednesday.

The officer was among a total of 67 individuals who collapsed during the parade and received immediate medical attention from on-site doctors.

Following the incident, eight individuals were transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment, where sources have confirmed the unfortunate demise of the military officer due to a deteriorating health condition.

The Local Organizing Committee expressed profound sadness over the incident and assured that efforts were underway to inform the military high command about the officer’s passing.

In a related occurrence at the Tamale Jubilee Park, a total of 72 individuals, including students, service personnel, and soldiers, collapsed during the Independence Parade.

Reports suggested that the intense heat and harsh weather conditions of the day led to severe dehydration among the participants, causing the health emergencies.

The students and personnel, who stood under the scorching sun for hours during the celebration, are believed to have suffered from the effects of the extreme weather conditions.

Yakubu Amin Abukari, the northern regional head of the Ghana Red Cross Society, who was part of the paramedic team providing first aid at the regional Independence Day event, confirmed that all 72 individuals who collapsed were successfully resuscitated.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by participants and attendees during mass gatherings, especially under adverse weather conditions, and highlights the importance of adequate medical facilities and precautionary measures during such events to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

By Vincent Kubi