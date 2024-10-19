Bawumia To Unveil Stress Free Visa Policy

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the next government will unveiled a groundbreaking visa-free policy aimed at strengthening Pan-African and Caribbean unity, boosting tourism, and enhancing trade and investment in Ghana.

A Visionary Leadership

As the Vice President to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia has consistently demonstrated his commitment to Ghana’s growth and development.

Now, as the NPP’s presidential candidate, he’s taking his vision to the next level with a bold initiative that’s expected to transform Ghana’s tourism and trade landscape.

Building on Past Successes

The proposed visa-free policy builds on the success of the ‘Year of Return’ and ‘Beyond the Return’ initiatives, which brought waves of visitors and investors to Ghana, highlighting the country’s cultural vibrancy and historical significance.

This move is also expected to pave the way for more initiatives like ‘December in GH’, further solidifying Ghana’s position as a hub for cultural exchange and economic growth.

A Boost to Tourism and Trade

By implementing a visa-free policy for nationals of African and Caribbean countries, Dr. Bawumia’s government aims to attract more tourists, investors, and traders to Ghana.

This move is expected to enhance trade and investment, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

49 Days to Election Day

With just 49 days left until the presidential elections, Dr. Bawumia’s visa-free policy announcement is a clear indication of his commitment to Ghana’s progress.

-BY Daniel Bampoe