NDC Lacks Critical Thinking- Ayikoi Otoo Slams

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has delivered a scathing critique of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the party of lacking strategy and tactics.

In a recent interview on Eyewitness News, Ayikoi Otoo contended that the NDC’s propensity for “talking too much” has inadvertently revealed their plans, allowing their opponents in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prepare effective countermeasures.

Premature Publicity

Otoo pointed to the NDC’s vocal intentions to repeal certain laws and remove four MPs from Parliament as a prime example of their strategic missteps.

By broadcasting their plans, the NDC gave the NPP ample opportunity to organize and take preemptive legal action, ultimately leading to the Supreme Court’s halting of the Speaker’s ruling that declared four seats in Parliament vacant.

A Lack of Strategic Thinking

The former Attorney General attributed the NDC’s lack of strategic thinking to their failure to achieve success.

“Keep quiet and do your thing,” he advised, emphasizing the importance of discretion in politics. Otoo’s words serve as a stark reminder that, in the cutthroat world of politics, sometimes less is more.

A Case Study

The Supreme Court’s swift attention to the NDC’s case, coupled with their decision to halt the Speaker’s ruling, has sparked intense debate.

Ayikoi Otoo clarified that the court’s handling of the matter was due to the nature of the application, specifically an ex parte application.

-BY Daniel Bampoe