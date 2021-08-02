Bawumia urges Muslims, Christians to stay united

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Muslims and Christians to stay united for more impactful development in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia made the call at the opening of the first National Muslims Conference in Accra on Friday, July 30, 2021.

He welcomed the development-based vision of the Muslims Conference and commended Muslims for their immense contributions towards the government’s developmental efforts.

Dr. Bawumia appealed to his fellow Muslims to promote tolerance between Muslims and Christians in the country.

He said there was the need for all and sundry to avoid acts that may cause division between the two religious groups.

About The Conference

The Annual Muslims Conference, organized under the auspices of the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Caucus of Parliament, brought together the various Islamic sects, as well as Muslim groups, to tackle development issues affecting Muslims in Ghana and the nation as a whole, such as education, finance and healthcare.

The inaugural theme of the Conference focused on the promotion of ‘education’.

Dr Bawumia therefore commended the organizers for prioritizing education, which he said remained the surest route to alleviating poverty.

He emphasized on a number of educational interventions and infrastructure projects the Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has provided in Zongo communities which included construction of classroom blocks, roads, bridges, water systems, health facilities, and the award of scholarships to 40 students to study medicine in Cuba.

He also stated that the Free SHS policy was implemented to ensure that every Ghanaian child got free access to education to at least the secondary level, adding that education remained the key to poverty elimination.

By Annie Wharton Savage.