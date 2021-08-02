CropLife Ghana Elects New Executive Council Members

CropLife Ghana elected executive council members

CropLife Ghana (CLG) a non-profit making organization representing the crop protection industry has elected its Executive Council Members.

CLG select its new Executive Council (Exco) Members after a transparent and successful elections.

The newly elected Executive Council Members are Peter Ampofo BAYER WCA-SA , President, George S. Ocloo , Rainbow Agrosciences , Vice President, Afia Owusu Karikari , Dizengoff Ghana , Treasurer, Kuntu Blankson Crop Doctor, Member, Bright Agbenowosi Jubaili Agrotec, Member.

CropLife Ghana (CLG) is an association of agrochemical importers and distributors in Ghana and is affiliated with CropLife Africa Middle East (CLAME) and CropLife International (CLI).

The association promotes modern farming practices and champion the use of crop protection technology important for the sustainable intensification of agriculture.

CropLife Ghana’s awareness raising and stewardship activities promotes the safe, responsible and sustainable use of pesticides and fertilizers in Ghana and also encourage management practices that safeguard harvests, human health, and the environment.

Currently, CropLife Ghana (CLG) has a membership of twenty (20) companies and counting.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale