Bawumia Urges Unsuccessful MP Aspirants To Support Elected Candidates

In an effort to ensure a successful December 2024 election for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called upon all unsuccessful aspirants to put their election defeat behind them and work together with the elected parliamentary candidates.

Acknowledging the importance of party unity and the need for all members to focus on the supreme interest of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significance of support and contributions from those who were not elected.

He expressed his belief that with their involvement, the party could secure a majority of seats and win the presidency.

Dr. Bawumia extended his congratulations to all the successful candidates chosen by delegates during the NPP’s internal elections.

He commended the party parliamentary elections committee, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the security services, and the media for their assistance in maintaining a peaceful and successful election process.

In his concluding remarks, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana reiterated the importance of unity within the NPP, emphasizing that only by working together could the party achieve victory in the upcoming elections.

With the call for cooperation and the promise of a united front, the NPP aims to secure success in December 2024 and further strengthen its position in Ghana’s political landscape.

By Vincent Kubi