28 NPP Incumbent MPs Kicked Out In Parliamentary Primaries

In an unexpected turn of events, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) have witnessed a major shake-up.

A total of 28 MPs have lost in their bids to return to Parliament, signaling a significant shift in the party’s internal dynamics ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Among the notable figures who faltered in their attempts are Collins Ntim of Offinso North, Sheila Bartels of Ablekuma North, and Adwoa Safo of Dome Kwabenya. Other prominent members are Tina Mensah from Weija-Gbawe and Gifty Twum Ampofo of Abuakwa North.

The list continues with Okyere Agyekum from Fanteakwa South, Emmanuel Anhwere of Atwima Nwabiagya, and Emmanuel Gyamfi representing Odotobri, alongside Isaac Asiamah of Atwima Mponua and Elvis Donkoh from Asebu Abura Kwamankese. Additional members who lost their bids include Bright Wereko Brobby of Hemang Lower Denkyira, Eugene Antwi from Subin, Ericsson Abeka of Shama, and Joseph Cudjoe representing Effia. The Fanteakwa North seat held by Amankwah Asiamah, John Bennam’s Zabzugu constituency, and Nii Noi Nortey’s Tema Central also saw changes.

The defeat of these incumbents has sent ripples through the political landscape of Ghana.

The NPP now faces the task of rallying its base and integrating new faces into its parliamentary team.

This move could either invigorate the party’s prospects or pose new challenges.

It is worth noting that out of the 28 fallen MPs, some are from the Greater Accra Region, which is half of the constituencies that the NPP controls in Parliament.

The NPP’s loss of 32 seats in the 2020 elections and subsequent regaining of the parliamentary majority through an independent candidate aligning with the party serves as a reminder of the challenges they faced.

As the NPP reorganizes and strategizes for the 2024 election, they are acutely aware of the need to act quickly before December.

However, some incumbents managed to retain their slots, including Kojo Oppong, Nkrumah, Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Francis Asenso Boakye, Bantama, Sylvester Tetteh, Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom, Henry Quartey, Ayawaso Central, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Sissala East, Collins Adomako Mensah, Afigya Kwabre North, Adelaide Ntim, Nsuta Kwaman Beposo, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ablekuma West, among others.

The outcome of these primaries may well set the tone for Ghana’s political trajectory in the coming years. As the NPP takes stock of the internal changes, the party will be focused on learning from past mistakes and positioning itself for success in the upcoming general elections.

The losses mark a significant shift within the NPP as new faces emerge to vie for parliamentary seats. These results suggest that party members are seeking fresh leadership and new ideas as they prepare for the upcoming general elections.

The NPP parliamentary primaries have always been highly competitive, but this year’s outcome is particularly surprising. It demonstrates the democratic nature of party processes and the willingness of party members to embrace change.

As the nation approaches the 2024 general elections, the NPP will need to regroup and focus on rallying behind their new candidates. The loss of 28 incumbent MPs will undoubtedly shape the political landscape and add further excitement to the upcoming polls.

Below is the list of the number of incumbent MPs who have fallen.

1. Freda Prempeh – Tano North

2. Sarah Adwoa Safo – Dome Kwabenya

3. Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Atwima Mponua

4. Tina Gifty Mensah – Weija Gbawe

5. Shiela Bartels – Ablekuma North

6. Eugene Boakye Antwi – Subin

7. Dr. Adomako Kissi – Anyaa Sowutuom:

8. Moses Anim – Trobu

9. Collins Augustine Ntim – Offinso North

10. Kwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah – Amasaman

11. Bright Wireko-Brobby – Lower Hemang Denkyira

12. Joseph Cudjoe – Effia

13. Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben

14. John Benam Jabaale – Zabzugu

15. Yves Hanson Nortey – Tema Central

16. Amankwah Asiamah – Fanteakwa North

17. Samuel Erickson Abakah – Shama

18. Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho

19. Kwadwo Asante – Suhum

20. Mahama Seini – Daboya

21. Elvis Morris Donkor – Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese

22. Emmanuel Kwasi Gyamfi – Odotobri

23. Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa

24. Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere – Atwima-Nwabiagya South

25. Lariba Zuweira Abudu – Walewale

26. Kofi Okyere Agyekum – Fanteakwa South

27. John Osei Frimpong – Abirem

28. George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Manso Nkwanta

By Vincent Kubi