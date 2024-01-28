Bawumia’s Technical Advisor Floors Gender Minister

The Technical Advisor to the Vice President, Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, has defeated the Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Walewale constituency who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu in the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Dr. Abdul-Kabiru Mahama polled 343 votes beating the incumbent MP who obtained 334 votes.

Other aspirants Tahiru Shaman (Veron) secured 145 votes while Mahama Jangdow managed with 1 vote.

The elected parliamentary candidate for the Walewale constituency, Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, indicated that his leadership will bring hope to the youth in the Walewale constituency.

According to him, he would operate an open-door policy with the good people of the Walewale constituency and assured them that he would be accessible anytime.

He called on his contender and her team to partner with him to ensure that the Walewale seat is retained and the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia elected as the president of Ghana in come 2024 general elections.

BY Eric Kombat, Walewale