Bawumia Will Be Next President of Ghana – Annoh-Dompreh Hints

Annoh-Dompreh interacting with the delegates at the conference grounds

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has dropped a hint that the next President of the Republic will be the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, nothing can stop the NPP from winning the 2024 elections with Dr Bawumia as its leader, hence sending a signal to the NDC to forget 2024 with former President John Mahama.

The New Patriotic Party is currently electing its officers, before holding the Presidential Primaries to elect a Flagbearer.

But the Majority Chief Whip has already declared his support for the Vice President and also declared him as the next President of Ghana.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh said this when addressing the NPP delegates at St. Martins Senior High School Assembly Hall during its conference to elect the constituency officers for the area.

Annoh-Dompreh noted that his intent to declare the next President of Ghana is to send a signal to the former President John Mahama who is coming for the third time to contest the presidential race to forget the Presidency since his time has expired.

“We all know the NDC are wild and angry for power, but we want to tell them that, we (NPP) respect former President John Mahama a lot, he has done his best and occupied all the positions in Ghana. He should forget the 2024 race because the next President will be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia” Annoh-Dompreh said as the delegates hailed him in wild applause with a vuvuzela.

The Majority Chief Whip told the NPP delegates that the NDC is wild preparing to snatch power from the NPP in the next elections, hence the need for the delegates to elect competent officers who are ready to work and retain the NPP in the next general elections.

The Nsawam/Adoagyiri Delegates comprises Polling stations executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Council of Elders/Patrons among others are currently casting their votes to re-elect new officers.

“My fellow delegates, we are here for a serious business, as you can see how we are struggling in Parliament with the number of MPs, we need competent executives to work hard for the party”.

“When you go to every constituency, from Ashanti Region, the delegates are doing a marvellous job by retaining the current Constituency officers, by giving all MPs 10/10. That’s the same thing I’m expecting here today”.

He, however, urged the delegates to conduct themselves well and vote wisely.

BY Daniel Bampoe