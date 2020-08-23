Bayern Munich Clinch Champions League Trophy

Bayern Munich have defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to become the new Champions of Europe.

Kingsley Coman’s lone header goal in the 59th minute saw Bayern Munich emerging the winners in Lisbon on Sunday night August 23, 2020.

The win is a perfect way to crown Bayern’s unstoppable form in the Champions League this season, dethroning Liverpool as Champions of Europe.

*The road to the final*

Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-final and moved to whip Lyon 3-0 in the Semi-final.

PSG also defeated German side, RB Leipzig 3-0 to progress to the final.

PSG had narrowly escaped defeat against Italian side, Atalanta in the quarter-final of the Champions, securing a late 2-1 win.

PSG and Bayern Munich had prior to the final, met eight times in the past, with all the matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages. PSG won five of the previous games, with Bayern winning the remaining three.

Tonight’s final was the first ever European Cup/Champions League final for PSG. The French club became the 41st team to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

PSG becomes the seventh club losing in their first final in the UEFA Champions League. The last first-time winner was Borussia Dortmund in 1997 against Juventus.

For Bayern Munich, they had progressed to their 11th European Cup/ Champions League final prior to the Sunday night’s encounter. Bayern Munich previously won the Champions League five times and now have six titles to their credit and are behind Real Madrid (13), AC Milan (7) but equal with Liverpool (6).

By Melvin Tarlue