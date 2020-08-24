Nigeria’s Coronavirus Deaths Hit 1002

As of Sunday night, August 23, 2020, coronavirus deaths in Nigeria have crossed 1000 marked, totalling 1002.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.
According to NCDC, total confirmed cases as of August 23, stood at 52,227 after the country reported 322 new confirmed cases on the same night.
It says a total of 38,945 patients have been discharged.
Breakdown of new cases
Lagos-130
Bauchi-36
FCT-25
Edo-17
Bayelsa-14
Ogun-14
Oyo-14
Anambra-13
Kaduna-12
Ondo-11
Abia-10
Osun-6
Plateau-5
Kwara-5
Kano-4
Ebonyi-3
Sokoto-2
Borno-1
322 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-130
Bauchi-36
FCT-25
Edo-17
Bayelsa-14
Ogun-14
Oyo-14
Anambra-13
Kaduna-12
Ondo-11
Abia-10
Osun-6
Plateau-5
Kwara-5
Kano-4
Ebonyi-3
Sokoto-2
Borno-1
52,227 confirmed
38,945 discharged
1002 deaths pic.twitter.com/HvHcYSS3PS
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 23, 2020