What's New

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Deaths Hit 1002

August 24, 2020

As of Sunday night, August 23, 2020, coronavirus deaths in Nigeria have crossed 1000 marked, totalling 1002.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.

According to NCDC, total confirmed cases as of August 23, stood at 52,227 after the country reported 322 new confirmed cases on the same night.

It says a total of 38,945 patients have been discharged.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-130
Bauchi-36
FCT-25
Edo-17
Bayelsa-14
Ogun-14
Oyo-14
Anambra-13
Kaduna-12
Ondo-11
Abia-10
Osun-6
Plateau-5
Kwara-5
Kano-4
Ebonyi-3
Sokoto-2
Borno-1

Tags: ,