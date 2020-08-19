Bayern To Take On Lyon In Champions League Semi-final

German Champions Bayern Munich are due to play French club, Lyon later tonight in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

The match is slated for the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Bayern Munich enjoyed a historic 8-2 Quarter-final win over Spanish team, Barcelona last week and are considered the favorite side to progress to the final which will be played this coming Sunday.

Lyon brushed aside English giants, Manchester City with a resounding 3-1 Quarter-final win also last week.

But despite their impressive performance against the Sky Blues, Lyon are not considered the favorite to reach the final.

Tonight’s match will be the ninth meeting between Bayern and Lyon in European competition, with Bayern winning four of the matches, drawing two and losing two.

Their last meeting was also in the UEFA Champions League Semi-final, with Bayern winning 4-0 on aggregate in 2009-10.

However, Bayern have failed to progress from each of their last Semi-finals.

By Melvin Tarlue