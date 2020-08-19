Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Hitting 50k

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus are fast-approaching the 50,000 mark.

As of Tuesday, August 18, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria recorded 410 new confirmed cases to push its tally to 49,895.

At least 37,051 patients have been discharged.

Deaths related to the virus as of August 18, according to NCDC, stood at 981.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-210

FCT-45

Ondo-30

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Ogun-16

Oyo-13

Nasarawa-12

Bauchi-11

Enugu-10

Kwara-7

Kaduna-6

Anambra-4

Ebonyi-3

Abia-2

Rivers-1

By Melvin Tarlue