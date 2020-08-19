Mozambican President Takes Over As Chairman Of SADC

President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi

President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, has taken from President John Magufuli of Tanzania as Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The handing over ceremony was done virtually on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Mr. Magufuli

Magufuli took over from his predecessor, president Hage Geingob, in 2019.

The 2020 SADC Summit which is the 40th of its kind was held virtually due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

It was held under the theme: ’40 Years Building Peace and Security, and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges’.

SADC is an inter-governmental organization headquartered in Gaborone, Botswana.

Its goal is to promote socio-economic cooperation and integration as well as political and security cooperation among 16 southern African countries.

It is headquartered in Gaborone, Botswana, and was founded on August 17, 1992, with it’s working languages being English; French; Portuguese; Kiswahili.

By Melvin Tarlue