Be Agents Of Economic Independence – UK Commissioner

Papa Owusu Ankomah

Papa Owusu Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, has charged Ghanaians studying in UK universities to be agents of Ghana’s economic independence.

Mr. Ankomah challenged the students to put the skills, habits and experience they have acquired in UK’s educational institutions at the disposal of Ghana developmental agenda since that would be key to realising the “Ghana Beyond Aid” dream.

The High Commissioner disclosed this in his welcome address to Ghanaian students in the UK at the maiden national conference of the National Union of Ghanaian Students Association UK (NUGSA) last Saturday, a statement from the Information Section of Ghana’s High Commission in UK stated.

“You have rubbed shoulders with the best from China, Malaysia and other developed nations while studying in the UK and that puts you in a stead for the transformation that is badly needed back home,” the High Commissioner declared.

He advised the students to follow the footsteps of their forebears such as Presidents Kwame Nkrumah, J.A. Kufour, Nana Akufo-Addo, among others, who returned to Ghana after their studies in the UK and contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.

“The doors of the High Commission are always opened, and staff are prepared to help make your studies comfortable, and to help to relocate to Ghana,” he added.