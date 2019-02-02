Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo, has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a ‘spent force’ in Ghanaian politics.

He insisted: “Mr. Mahama cannot become president of Ghana again. He lost miserably as National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer to President AKufo-Addo in 2016. And he is currently making frantic efforts to become the flagbearer of the NDC for the 2020 national election”.

According to Napo, who is the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, “Mr. Mahama will lose 100 times if the NDC decides to present him as flagbearer 100 times”.

“Former President Mahama is just wasting his time and resources because he cannot become Ghana’s president again. He is a spent force and he will lose 100 times if the NDC allows him to lead them 100 times during elections,” he pointed out.

Napo, who seemed to be making mockery of Mr. Mahama, said: “Mahama lost when the polls were held in his bathroom”, adding that he failed woefully as president and that was why the electorate rejected him in 2016.

Speaking in a radio interview, Napo stated that “Mr. Mahama can do whatever he wants but he will not become president again”.

He said the NPP government had exposed Ghanaians to good governance, for which reason Ghanaians would never vote for the NDC again.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi