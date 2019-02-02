2 Suspects Granted Bail In GWCL Manager’s Murder





Two persons, who were arrested in connection with the murder of Joseph Miigaai Jakperuk, the Deputy Distribution Manager of GWCL in Accra East Region at Gbangu in the East Mamprusi District of the Northern Region, have been granted police enquiry bail.

A police source told DALY GUIDE that even though the suspects, whose names were only given as Kantam and Bukari, have been granted bail, they would still report to the police station to assist in further investigations.

Meanwhile, Zakaria Naandam, who is believed to be behind the murder of the Ghana Water Company Manager, has been remanded into prison custody by a court in Tamale.

He is expected to reappear in court in the second week of February, 2019.

The three persons were earlier picked up in connection with the murder of the Ghana Water Company Manager in the Northern Region, according to the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko.

It would be recalled that the Northern Regional Police Command commenced investigations into the killing of a manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) at Gbangu in the East Mamprusi District of the Northern Region.

DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko said the police are doing everything possible to arrest the other perpetrators of the crime.

According to him, the suspects robbed the deceased of an amount of GH₵50,000.00 and shot him twice in the armpit and back.

Joseph Miigaai Jakperuk, 40, was shot and killed at the spot by some unknown persons at Gbangu.

The deceased and his three colleagues were travelling on board two vehicles but none of them was harmed.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Reports indicated that the unknown gunmen blocked the Gbangu Road with wood and ordered a vehicle driven by the Deputy Distribution Manager of GWCL in Accra East Region to stop.

The unknown gunmen subsequently opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Meanwhile, close relatives of the deceased are suspecting foul play in the murder of their relative under bizarre circumstances.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale