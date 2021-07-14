Be Cautious Of Products’ Expiry Dates, FDA Urges Consumers

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Akua Amponsaa Owusu, is cautioning the general public to be watchful of products’ expiry dates before purchasing.

She said since consumers had the purchasing power, they could decide on the choice of products to buy, provided information about the products was accurate and within the standard and requirements of the FDA.

Ms. Owusu briefing the media at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region, said any registered product was supposed to have a label containing very legible information in English language explaining the content of it, adding, tha would assure the buyer that the product is safe for usage.

She observed some retailers defaced products expiry dates whilst others extended the date to prevent their businesses from running at a loss instead of submitting the products to the FDA for safe disposal for the health and safety of the general public.

Mad. Owusu explained, a product would become safer if it was under the right storage condition, especially for cold chain products, which needed to be stored under a cold temperature to achieve efficacy and good performance.

She advised the general public to report any suspected person who dealt in expired goods to either the FDA or Police for his/her arrest and prosecution.

GNA