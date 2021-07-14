GHS Raises Alert Over COVID-19 Cases

Director General, Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, says there is a gradual increase in active COVID-19 cases over the past four weeks in the country.

He said there were more than 2,000 actives in the country and an average case count of about 120 cases.

He said the cases were mainly in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, adding that severe and critical cases still, however, remained low.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye made the disclosure on Wednesday in Accra when he gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions were driving cases in the country, while there some few cases in the Eastern Region.

He said they had recorded outbreaks in clusters in schools and workplaces

He reiterated that for the past six to eight weeks, the nation had not had the vaccination, and that adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols was generally low.

He said Ghanaians needed to take adherence to the safety protocols seriously in the wake of the current surge in active cases.

Giving Ghana’s epidemiological situation, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said as at the 11th of July, the nation’s recorded total cases were 98,114; with recoveries of 94,796.

He said the total test done was one million three thousand, active cases of 2,500, overall positivity 7.3 percent, and total deaths 809.

With regards to COVID-19 among International Arrivals, he said as of 21 hours on the 13th of July, total cases recorded were 1,900, whereas the total test done was 363,000.

He noted that the positivity rate among international arrivals was 0.5 per cent with males accounting for the majority of cases; 1,200 (63.4 per cent).

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said most arrivals testing positive were non-Ghanaians; 1,100 (58.4 per cent).

Concerning schools update, the Director-General said a total of 363 schools had recorded case of COVID-19; saying that the cumulative total cases stood at 2,300; with 92.8 per cent of cases recovered.

He said there were 166 active cases among students from four regions; Ahafo two, Ashanti 84, Greater Accra, 75, Eastern, four, and Oti, one.

He said Volta Region had recorded the highest number of cases (512) whereas the North East Region was the only Region with no case recorded in schools.

With regards to Achimota School situation as of 13th July, the Director-General said a total of 1,173 students and staff have had samples taken, and the results available for 1,156.

He said of the number, 195 were positive, 157 boarders, 32 day students and six staff.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the total recoveries was 120 (75.5 per cent) and active cases were 75.

He said strategies adopted to address rising number of COVID-19 cases include enhanced risk communication at the community level, utilization of COVID-19 champions to rally support for adherence to the protocols.

Others are stakeholder engagements such as parent teacher Association (PTA), religious bodies, organized groups and enhanced survallience in health facilities.

He also mentioned engagement of facility heads to revamp holding areas with facilities and intensification of contact tracing.

He said the total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far was 1,271,393; at least first dose 865,422 while vaccinated with second doses was 405,971.

On the COVID-19 outlook, the Director-General said active cases had seen an increase in the midst of poor adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols; stating that the delta variant presents a threat to the current case load.

He said adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols remains the best option for controlling the outbreak in Ghana.

GNA