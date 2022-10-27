Be Professional – Immigration Officers Urged

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Michael Kwadade and his team during the tour

Immigration Officers in the Volta Region, particularly those working along the various unapproved routes and border posts have been urged to be professional at all times.

According to the new Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Michael Kwadade being professional does not only exude integrity and build trust with the public, but it also protects personnel and the entire service.

The new Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) made the call when he toured the Aflao and Akanu sectors of his command. The tour was purposed to give him a comprehensive knowledge of administrative, operational and peculiar issues on the ground.

At Aflao, the Sector Commander there, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Fredrick Baa Doudoo elaborated on success and challenges in the area. Key among the challenges was the issue of unapproved routes, inadequate accommodation, transportation and other working tools.

DCI Michael Kwadade commended the sector for ensuring security and illegal movement of persons and goods in the area was being curtailed despite the challenges. He inspected a building project consisting of a female and male Holding Center and a Conference Hall and commended them for good progress.

He visited some of the approved and unapproved routes at both Aflao and Akanu Sectors to assess the situation with the hope of fashioning out strategies to deal with operational demands and technical constraints.

At the Akanu Sector, the new Commander visited the Noepe Joint Border at Akanu and the adjoining border posts. Similar challenges were raised there too.

At the two sectors, DCE Kwadede also interacted with sister security agencies including security officials of neighbouring Togo to help strengthen stakeholder relationships. Border communities were also engaged during the tour to facilitate a peaceful coexistence and cooperation between security officials and residents.

He commanded officers at the two sectors for their service to the nation and assured them of his support to improve operations and make their work worthwhile. Nonetheless, he cautioned them against such conducts that will have a negative effect on the Service and the Nation, considering the security situation in the sub-region.

He also urged them to be alert at all times and not renege on their mandate, because their role in ensuring the safety of Ghana and sub region is sacred and very important.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)