Speaker Admits Minority Motion To Remove Ken Ofori-Atta

Alban S.K Bagbin

The plot to remove Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is taking an interesting turn as Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K Bagbin has promptly admitted Minority Censure Motion.

He further issued notice of same in today’s Order Paper as secret voting is expected to begin on November 10, 2022.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament had filed a motion in the House to get the Finance Minister from office.

Minority Chief Whip who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak filed the motion which was dated October 24, 2022.

They listed seven reasons behind their decision to file the motion including unconstitutional withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund for the constructon of the National Cathedral, illegal payment of oil revenue into offshore account, deliberately and dishonestly misreporting of economies data to Parliament, Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana cedi among others.

Prior to that in tweet, North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said ”in compliance with Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the NDC Caucus in Parliament has successfully filed a motion for his immediate removal.

“We’re glad there’s positive indication that some of our NPP colleagues will support us.”

This comes at a time some Members of Parliament on the side of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen.

The NPP lawmakers threatened to boycott the 2023 budget hearing and debate if the President fails to act on their request.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, a lawmaker for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi said “We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentients.

“We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Chares Adu Boahen. We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster.

“We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer. We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate.”

By Vincent Kubi