Nana Speaks On Economy Sunday

President Akufo-Addo will on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 8pm address the nation on measures taken to revive the economy.

The President will be addressing the nation through the Ghana Television Station and other social media networks.

The address follows a crunch Cabinet meeting at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region, over the depreciation of the cedi against the major currencies, the IMF bailout, and soaring prices of food and other goods.

The meeting will end on Sunday.

The retreat, which will end on Sunday, will find solutions to the raging economic crises and measures to mitigate the effects.

-BY Daniel Bampoe