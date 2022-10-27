Thrills At MTN Stands In Worship Concert

Piesie Esther

Thousands of patrons at the just-ended 2022 MTN Stands in Worship were thrilled to anointed songs from gospel musicians as they led the audience into the throne room.

The much-hyped event, which was held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La, in Accra last Saturday, brought together gospel artistes, Christians and music fans on one stage to worship and thank God for the blessings and favours bestowed on Ghanaians since the beginning of the year.

Themed ‘Arise and Worship’, the event witnessed historic live performances from celebrated Ghanaian gospel artistes such as Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, KODA, PerezMusic, Nsroma Music, and MTN Viva Voices.

The gospel artistes mounted the stage one after the other and they treated gospel music fans to unforgettable live performances.

It was an amazing atmosphere with the patrons singing and dancing to the glory of God.

The back-to-back praises and worship brought some needed warmth and joy to the hearts of the patrons.

Rev. PJ Markwei, an ordained minister of the Gospel and seasoned musician, also led the gathering to the throne of God with his awe-awakening voice as he ministered his anointing-filled songs, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of patrons.

The concert, which is an annual gospel music event aimed at entertaining Ghanaian gospel music fans, was organised to thank God for the mercies and the kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

MTN Stands in Worship has become one of the most-hyped events on MTN’s calendar.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Aglow Ghana and former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie said corporate organisations cannot rule out the place of God in their business growth, and commended MTN for such activity.

She entreated Ghanaians to stand together for peace in the conviction that God will rule in the country’s affairs, adding that they should develop hearts of gratitude and live in peace.

Other speakers including Kuranchie Ankrah, who graced the occasion, prayed and delivered peace messages as well.

The annual gospel concert, powered by MTN Ghana, has seen some of the world’s biggest music acts give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.