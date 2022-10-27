MOG Music Set To Release Koinonia Nov. 4

MOG Music

The long-awaited album of Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and songwriter, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, known as MOG Music in the gospel music industry, is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

The album, ‘Koinonia’, is the sixth to be released by the musician after the popular ‘New Wine’, ‘New Wine II’, ‘Better Me’, ‘Xprience with Love’ and ‘The Experience’ albums.

Recorded at the ninth edition of MOG Music’s flagship annual programme, ‘New Wine Concert’ in Accra, ‘Koinonia’ which features American award-winning gospel artiste, Pastor Donnie McClurkin, has its theme centred on creating an atmosphere where God can fellowship with mortals.

Songs on the album, ‘Your Presence’ and ‘Nobody’ are already a hit in the gospel music industry globally.

Speaking with the media ahead of the virtual album launch, the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) two-time Male Vocalist of the Year said ‘Koinonia’ was born out of the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, adding it will add to worshipers’ array of songs.

MOG said the title, ‘Koinonia’ signifies a safe place for the Christian community worldwide to worship God.

“Koinonia means a place of fellowship with God. I seek for people to fellowship with God, and be transformed by the power of God,” he added.

He said his focus is to push the gospel music and put Ghana on the map for the international markets to see what Ghana is blessed with.