Beach Soccer, Home Base TV Strike Deal

Beginning tomorrow, Home Base TV will air the first-ever all-exclusive beach soccer content show.

The Accra-based network has gone into partnership with the pioneering president of the sand-based sport, Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah, which will also include other sports and non-sports content.

The first episode of ‘The Game – Ghana Beach Soccer’ will be aired at 7:30pm on the station that broadcasts in both English and Twi languages.

Below is the full release:

Home Base TV is excited and thrilled to announce that we have secured the services of Ghanaian broadcaster and sports media consultant Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as creative director.

Among other services, Ampofo-Ankrah will be creating on-air content, organising sports events and as well as provide specialised training for Home Base TV presenters and reporters.

As a relatively young and progressive media brand, with seven years under our belt, Home Base TV is particularly delighted about securing the services of the former BBC and SuperSport reporter to complement and support our young talented presenters.

We are confident that Ampofo-Ankrah will bring his rich international and local experience on board in our quest to bring our viewers quality, relevant and diverse content.

Home Base TV believes the addition of a brand in the person of Mr. Ampofo Ankrah would enhance our quest to keep serving audiences with the very best television content.

We once again welcome Ampofo-Ankrah to the Home Base TV family and wish him the very best of success.