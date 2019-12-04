Belinda Dzattah Drops Incredible Weight

Belinda Dzattah; then and now

Actress Belinda Dzattah has been has been showing off her newly slimmed-down figure in the past few months.

The ‘Heels & Sneakers’ actress debuted her shocking weight loss transformations on Instagram while expressing her gratitude to God for how far she has come.

“What shall I render to Jehovah? For he has done so very much for me #thank #Jesus #Jesusisking #amforevergrateful,” she said in her post.

A close source told NEWS-ONE that she is planning a reality show which would highlight her weight loss journey.

According to the source, she would primarily be targeting her followers on social media.

Her fans are likely to see some high-intensity workout routines at the gym, healthy meals and some ‘saucy shots’ of her newly slimmed-down figure.

Bel Rose, as she is affectionately called by some of her friends, has been acting since 2012. She got her first acting gig in ‘5 Brides’, a production by Venus Films Productions, and she has since not looked back.

She won the best supporting actress in drama series at the Ghana Movie Awards 2018.

By Francis Addo