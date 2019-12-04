‘Use New Technology In Agriculture’

Vice President Dr Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta inspecting some agric products on display at the fair

VICE PRESIDENT Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged players in the agriculture sector to be abreast of changes in methods and the increasing introduction of technology into agriculture.

According to him, “today’s agribusiness thrives on quick access to the latest, accurate and valuable information on new products, methods and systems of production as well as avenues for marketing of agricultural products.”

The vice president, who made this known Tuesday, was opening a one week agriculture fair as part of activities marking this year’s Farmers Day celebrations in Ho, the Volta regional capital.

He said government was doing its part not only to increase the amount of publicly irrigated available lands through the construction of major dams such as Pwalugu and expansion of the irrigation potential of the Bui Dam and the One Village One Dam in the northern parts of the country, but was also investing in the fisheries subsector.

He continued that government had also cut sod for work to begin on 10 fish landing sites along the coast and a harbour at James Town. “Government, through the Coastal Development Authority, has also procured 5,000 outboard motors to be distributed to fishers next month.”

He reiterated government’s commitment to the agriculture sector through the implementation of policies and programmes under the Planting for Food and Jobs concept, as well as the increased supply of seeds, fertilizers, farm implements and agriculture extension officers.