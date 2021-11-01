Bernice Ansah, Bro. Sammy, Others For Filmmaker Agyapong To Embark On Road Safety Campaign MUSIGA Presidential Race Heats Up National Believers Concert

Bernice Ansah

Renowned gospel artiste, Bernice Ansah, is set to perform at the fifth edition of the gospel concert dubbed “National Believers All Night”, slated for this Friday, November 5 at the Global Prayer Palace Auditorium located at East Legon (Shiashie) in Accra.

Organised by Bernice Ansah Ministries in partnership with Adonko Next Level, the event is aimed at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians as well as to evangelise the gospel of Christ through music.

The concert, which will kick off at 8pm, is expected to pull hundreds of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling live musical performances.

The concert promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations.

Bernice Ansah, who is known for songs such as ‘Gbenze Gbenze’, ‘Immigration Na Ye Tight’, and ‘You Deserve All The Glory’ among others, will headline the event which is expected to attract a number of personalities which include politicians, gospel music stakeholders, and gospel music lovers among others.

She is expected to rock the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian seasoned gospel music icons like Bro. Sammy, Selina Boateng, Lizzy Ntiamoah, Nhyira Betty, Joe Dee, Ohemaa Kente, Elder Sammy Baah and a host of others.

Some of the religious leaders such as Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Apostle Victor Stanley, Dr. Stephen Yaw Osei, and Bishop Dr. Michael Mensah among others have been invited to grace the event.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama have also been invited to grace the event which will be streamed live on all the social media platforms.

Bernice Ansah, the leader and founder of Bernice Ansah Ministries, said the event which is on the theme: “Pray For The Peace Of Ghana”, is open to the general public, “free to attend, and you are specially invited.”

Bernice Ansah’s ministry is undoubtedly unique, marked as it is by the heart of a woman who is determined to lead the nation in true, unbridled worship to a God who so deeply desires it.

By George Clifford Owusu