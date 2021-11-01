Nkwatia ‘Chief’ Defies DISEC To Install ‘Sub-Chiefs’

Samuel Boama, the selfacclaimed chief of Kwahu Nkwatia

Samuel Boama Danso, who has been ordered by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to stop carrying himself as the chief of Nkwatia Kwahu, has once again allegedly defied an order by the Kwahu East District Assembly District Security Council to install two sub-chiefs.

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has already served notice to forcefully eject Samuel Boama Danso after he allegedly occupied the Nkwatia Palace when a challenge against his enstoolment is yet to be determined by the House.

The Registrar, Richmond Perseus, in his letter to the police, explained that the planned ejection of the disgruntled chief followed a ruling delivered by the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs which ordered him (the Registrar) to take over the palace and all properties belonging to the Nkwatia Stool pending the final determination of the case.

The chief occupying the palace currently, quickly petitioned the National House of Chiefs to block the Regional Judicial Committee decision and has since refused to move out from the palace.

Last week, he reportedly wrote to the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command to provide him security to install two sub-chiefs namely Kyidomhene and Nkosuohene.

At the same time, those challenging him over the stool also wrote to the police to stop him from going ahead with the enstoolment of the sub-chiefs because they said that there was a ruling against him not to hold himself as chief.

The police took the matter to the District Security Council meeting, where an order was given to the chief to stop the installation for now for peace to prevail in the town.

The chief however, allegedly defied the DISEC order and reportedly deployed self-acclaimed security men to the town to undertake the installation of the two sub-chiefs without the presence of the police last Saturday.

Samuel Boama Danso, according to the Regional House, was illegally installed as chief of Nkwatia in October 2020 with a stool name Nana Boama Ayiripe II, by the Krontihene of Nkwatia – Nana Odei Tutu Ababio and section of stool elders and kingmakers under heavy military and police protection.

His installation was later challenged by the queen mother of the town, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II, and nine others at the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, where the council found reason in her application.

The petition was initially dismissed by the Judicial Committee of Kwahu Traditional Council on October 16, 2020, before the petitioners appealed at the Regional House of Chiefs.

They subsequently applied for an interlocutory injunction on November 20, 2020, against the respondent from carrying himself as chief of Nkwatia and that was granted in a ruling delivered on March 24, 2021, by the Judicial Committee pending the final determination of the substantive case.

A protracted chieftaincy dispute rendered the Kwahu-Nkwatia Stool vacant for three years after the death of Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV in 2016, who reigned for 60 years.

BY Daniel Bampoe