Bessa Simons To Contest MUSIGA Presidency

Bessa Simons

Bessa Simons has disclosed plans of becoming the next president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

In anticipation of a press conference to be held at the Holiday Inn Hotel this Wednesday at 10:00am, Bessa Simons is expected to officially declare his intention of contesting for the position in the upcoming election slated for June 26 this year.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, he said, “I will come out soon to announce my intent once the broad consultation I am making ends soon. MUSIGA is a great union and having served as its 1st vice chair I have a very good appreciation of what the challenges and opportunities are.”

He added, “It’s important to seek the face of God in such matters and it’s a critical part of the broad consultation I am talking about.”

A group of Ghanaian musicians were at Bessa Simons’ office recently to appeal to him to contest for the presidency of the union, BEATWAVES has gathered.

They believe Bessa Simons is the best choice to succeed Obour, whose term of office as MUSIGA president will end in May this year.

Bessa Simon, who has been in the professional music business for the past three decades, said he was humbled by the expression of confidence.

“But you know these are decisions you don’t take lightly and alone. For me when I set out to do something into all out and so want to really convince myself that I want to do this,” he said.

Bessa is a prolific song writer, keyboardist and singer who has worked with some great names such as Pat Thomas, Papa Yankson, Kari Bannerman, Osibisa, C.K. Mann, Ebo Taylor, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and a host of others.

Bessa has five albums‒ ‘Sii Nana’, ‘Accra Junction’, ‘Life Album’, ‘Bessa Si Bessa’ and ‘Akwaaba’ to his credit.

By George Clifford Owusu